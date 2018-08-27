WPP (WPP) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Thursday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,510 ($19.30) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.87) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.09) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,800 ($23.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,495.28 ($19.11).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,293 ($16.53) on Thursday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,774 ($22.68).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.