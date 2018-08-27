WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $63.73 on Friday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides information, software, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health division offers solutions in the areas of clinical decision support, clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education and practice, medical research, and continuing education services; and medical, nursing, and allied health journal and book publishing solutions to healthcare professionals, medical librarians, and corporate researchers.

