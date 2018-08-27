Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.