Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

NYSE:WGO opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.73. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

