Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.48.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,404,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,550,000 after acquiring an additional 182,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 713,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,194,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.