Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.53 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $22.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Whirlpool stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $190.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Whirlpool by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after buying an additional 613,198 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

