Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $378.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

