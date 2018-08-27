Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 879,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

