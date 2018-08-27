Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.07 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $820.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

