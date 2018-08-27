Wells Fargo & Co Raises Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target to $105.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.39.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $2,689,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 91,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 229,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

