Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

8/27/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KLR Group. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

8/15/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “$28.42” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $24.35 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $391,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,554.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,428 shares of company stock worth $2,115,777. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,437,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,935 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $38,719,000. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,800 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

