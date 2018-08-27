Warburg Research Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for Bertrandt (BDT)

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €96.00 ($109.09) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.75 ($99.72).

Shares of Bertrandt stock opened at €77.20 ($87.73) on Monday. Bertrandt has a 1-year low of €67.28 ($76.45) and a 1-year high of €109.60 ($124.55).

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

