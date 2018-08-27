Warburg Research Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for Bertrandt (BDT)

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €96.00 ($109.09) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.75 ($99.72).

Shares of Bertrandt stock opened at €77.20 ($87.73) on Monday. Bertrandt has a 1-year low of €67.28 ($76.45) and a 1-year high of €109.60 ($124.55).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

