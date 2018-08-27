Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 406,305 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,494,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 290,577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,031,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wageworks by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,837 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair began coverage on Wageworks in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE WAGE opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Wageworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

