Voise Market Cap Achieves $962,114.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Voise has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Voise token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Voise has a market capitalization of $962,114.00 and approximately $12,036.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00265066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00154528 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035603 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

