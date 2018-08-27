Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Visa by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $341,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Visa by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $791,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,120 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $470,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,772 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.87.

V stock opened at $144.20 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $144.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.