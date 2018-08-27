Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $13,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,502,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 170,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 173.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $613,903.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,502.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,068,152. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.