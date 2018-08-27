Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in First Bancorp (FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 945,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,696.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 750 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $31,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,244.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

