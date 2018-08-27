Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,266 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Energy Services were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PES. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PES opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $265.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.84 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. equities analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $111,250. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PES shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Pioneer Energy Services Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

