Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

GTHX opened at $58.06 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of -1.59.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $29,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,545 shares of company stock worth $39,843,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

