VF Corp (VFC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,179,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of VF worth $2,019,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $923,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in VF by 8.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in VF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 102,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,007,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,316,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $6,453,668.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,217 shares of company stock worth $18,750,627. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research set a $86.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on VF from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

VFC opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

