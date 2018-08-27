Verso Corp (VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.67. Verso reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 404.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Verso had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.42 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verso has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 371,066 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 229,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 146,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verso by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Verso by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

