VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) versus Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) Financial Review

VERONA PHARMA P/S (OTCMKTS: ACUR) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

VERONA PHARMA P/S has a beta of -2.86, indicating that its share price is 386% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VERONA PHARMA P/S and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VERONA PHARMA P/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

VERONA PHARMA P/S presently has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 198.20%. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential upside of 174.86%. Given VERONA PHARMA P/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VERONA PHARMA P/S is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of VERONA PHARMA P/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VERONA PHARMA P/S and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($2.41) -4.84 Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.97 million 1.42 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than VERONA PHARMA P/S.

Profitability

This table compares VERONA PHARMA P/S and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A -40.96% -34.97% Acura Pharmaceuticals -1,552.90% -765.25% -151.17%

Summary

VERONA PHARMA P/S beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. Verona Pharma plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.