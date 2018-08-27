Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Boosted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

