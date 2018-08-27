Veoneer (VNE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research restated their hold rating on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veoneer from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $53.00 on Friday. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.80 million. sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mathias Hermansson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $138,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mikko S. Taipale acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,426.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veoneer stock. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,897,000. Veoneer comprises 0.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

