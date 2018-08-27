Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vector Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.