Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,468,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 346,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 137,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 176,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $13,770,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,563,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $75,445.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,975 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,711. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

