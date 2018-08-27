Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) Position Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $145.07.

