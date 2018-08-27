Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $274,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 838.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 379,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 339,063 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.34. 31,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,084. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

