VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,031.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $19.92 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

