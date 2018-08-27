Valvoline Inc (VVV) Holdings Lessened by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,652 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 175,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $21.63 on Monday. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.61%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.