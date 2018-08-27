USA Compression Partners (USAC) and Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Head to Head Contrast

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: TGE) and Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for USA Compression Partners and Tallgrass Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tallgrass Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given USA Compression Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe USA Compression Partners is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy.

Volatility & Risk

USA Compression Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Tallgrass Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners -0.72% 2.24% 0.84% Tallgrass Energy -18.21% 2.03% 0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Tallgrass Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Tallgrass Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Tallgrass Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. USA Compression Partners pays out 1,312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy pays out 261.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Tallgrass Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $280.22 million 5.70 $11.44 million $0.16 110.94 Tallgrass Energy $655.90 million 6.17 -$128.72 million $0.76 34.38

USA Compression Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tallgrass Energy. Tallgrass Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Compression Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

USA Compression Partners beats Tallgrass Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.