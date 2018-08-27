UBS Group Lowers Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UGP. Citigroup lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,215,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 190,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

