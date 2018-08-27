U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, U Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $289,473.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000465 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,899,797,145 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DEx.top, DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

