Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,885,659 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 33,212,712 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,115,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FOXA opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

