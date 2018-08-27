Trustmark (TRMK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trustmark earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4109052620069 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Trustmark stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $70,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,669.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

