tronc (TRNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

TRNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of tronc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of tronc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ TRNC opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.78. tronc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $253.04 million during the quarter. tronc had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.03%. equities research analysts anticipate that tronc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in tronc by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in tronc by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in tronc by 245.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in tronc in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in tronc in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

