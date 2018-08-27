Travelflex Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Travelflex has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travelflex has a market cap of $1.55 million and $12,902.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travelflex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001706 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

Travelflex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,273,117 coins and its circulating supply is 78,853,173 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travelflex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travelflex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

