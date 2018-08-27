Trade Desk (TTD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trade Desk earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.0994502063483 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $140.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,215.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 68,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $6,071,447.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,443 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,057 shares of company stock worth $49,236,781. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

