TopBuild Corp (BLD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,350,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 622,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 163,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,750,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $23,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

BLD opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $605.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.43 million. sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,375,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,878.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

