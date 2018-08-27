TheStreet Downgrades Titan International (TWI) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Titan International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

TWI opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Martin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,985,000 after purchasing an additional 754,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,867,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 800,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

