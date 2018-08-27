Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $234.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.46 and a 52 week high of $236.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,050 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,029. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.