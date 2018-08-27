Telefonica (TEF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media stories about Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2017803353612 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:TEF opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.12%. research analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

