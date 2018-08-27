Telefonica (TEF) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Telefonica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.17 ($10.42).

Shares of BME:TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.32) on Thursday. Telefonica has a 1 year low of €7.45 ($8.47) and a 1 year high of €10.63 ($12.08).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

