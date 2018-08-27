Tele Columbus (TC1) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tele Columbus (ETR: TC1):

8/24/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €5.20 ($5.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €2.60 ($2.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €5.50 ($6.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €7.20 ($8.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €6.00 ($6.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €6.00 ($6.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Tele Columbus was given a new €7.30 ($8.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR TC1 opened at €2.91 ($3.30) on Monday. Tele Columbus AG has a twelve month low of €7.96 ($9.05) and a twelve month high of €10.40 ($11.82).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.