Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pentair were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pentair by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,619,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,611 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,367,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perfrom” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $71,655,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,376,042 shares of company stock worth $145,632,920. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

