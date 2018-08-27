Taubman Centers (TCO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News articles about Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taubman Centers earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.872005512008 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Monday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Sunday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

