Target (TGT) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Target has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Target will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $105,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Target by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $59,281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Target by 13,948.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 811,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 805,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.