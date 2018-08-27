Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Barclays currently has GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 130 ($1.66).

A number of other research firms have also commented on TALK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 125 ($1.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Numis Securities raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 116.38 ($1.49).

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.65) on Thursday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.81).

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 529,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £561,398.26 ($717,625.28).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

