Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $160.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $135.06 and a 12-month high of $160.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

