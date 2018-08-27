Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYKE. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.